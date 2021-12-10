News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Root breaks Vaughan's record

Root breaks Vaughan's record

By Rediff Cricket
December 10, 2021 15:17 IST
Joe Root scripted a record for most Test runs scored in a calendar year by an Englishman, surpassing former captain Michael Vaughan, on Friday.

IMAGE: Joe Root scripted a record for most Test runs scored in a calendar year by an Englishman, surpassing former captain Michael Vaughan, on Friday. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

England captain Joe Root entered the record books on Friday for most Test runs scored by an England batter in a calendar year, surpassing former captain Michael Vaughan.

 

Root, who along with Dawid Malan scripted England’s fightback on Day 3 of the opening Ashes Test on Friday, went past Vaughan’s tally of 1,481 runs, scored in 2002. Root took a single off Nathan Lyon in the 38th over of the England innings to get to the landmark.

Root has previously scored more than 1,400 runs in a calendar year -- in 2016 when he scored 1,477 runs. A year before that the English captain had scored 1,385 runs.

The only other batter, who came close to breaking Vaughan's record for England was Jonny Bairstow when he scored 1,470 runs in 2016.

At stumps on Day 3, England's score read 220/2 -- trailing the hosts by 58 runs. Malan and Root are unbeaten on 80 and 86 runs respectively.

