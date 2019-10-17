VIDEO: What Jonty Rhodes wants you to do

October 17, 2019 20:27 IST

South African icon Jonty Rhodes was speaking at the launch of Road Safety World Series league.

The League will be played from February next year, to promote road safety.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar spoke on the importance of road safety and stressed that individuals should be disciplined.

"This (League) is a great platform for all of us cricketers and whoever associated with this tournament to spread this message that lives cannot be lost because of indiscipline and carelessness. We have to follow rules."

Other players who will be part of the League include Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan RP Singh, Ajit Agarkar, former West Indies great Brian Lara, South African Jonty Rhodes and Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan.

League Commissioner and legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also spoke on importance of road safety.

Photograph and Video: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com