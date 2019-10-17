Harbhajan takes a dig at SA via Jonty

October 17, 2019 12:05 IST

IMAGE: Jonty Rhodes wearing the South Africa jersey for a photoshoot. Photograph: Jonty Rhodes/Twitter

As South Africa struggle to put on a spirited performance against India in the ongoing three-match Test series, spinner Harbhajan Singh took a dig at the Proteas' batting line-up.

On Wednesday, former South Africa batsman Jonty Rhodes shared a picture on Instagram in which he sported South Africa's jersey and captioned the post as "Feels good to be back in the green and gold, even if it is only for a shoot at the iconic #mehboobstudio in Mumbai #stillflying.

To this post, Harbhajan replied: "Can u play the last test in Ranchi SA need some batting Jonty".

Rhodes also joined in on the fun and replied to Harbhajan's suggestion, saying: @harbhajan3 they need much more than me!!!

India has already clinched the three-Test series, with one match still remaining.

The Virat-Kohli led side defeated Proteas in the first two Tests at Visakhapatnam and Pune.

South Africa had to endure a 203-run loss in the first Test while they lost the second Test by an innings and 137 runs.

After winning the second Test, India recorded its 11th consecutive home Test series win and this is now the record for any team in the longest format of the game.

India is now also at the top of the World Test Championship standings with 200 points from four matches.

The team will take on Proteas in the final match of the series in Ranchi, which is slated to begin from October 19.