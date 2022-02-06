News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Indian team wears black armbands in memory of Lata Mangeshkar

Indian team wears black armbands in memory of Lata Mangeshkar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 06, 2022 14:59 IST
IMAGE: The Indian team wore black armbands in the first ODI against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, to pay respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team wore black armbands in the first ODI against the West Indies in Ahmedabad, to pay respect to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died on Sunday morning.

 

Singing legend Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died on Sunday due to multiple organ failure, her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her said.

She was 92.

"The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Smt Lata Mangeshkar ji, who left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning. The queen of melody, Lata didi loved cricket, always supported the game and backed Team India," BCCI tweeted.

"The BCCI joins the nation in mourning the loss of Bharat Ratna Smt Lata Mangeshkar ji. The queen of melody enthralled the country for decades. An avid follower of the game and an ardent supporter of Team India, she helped create an awareness using music as a medium #RIPLataji."

A Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) official said that the Indian flag will be flown at half-mast at the stadium and there will be no celebrations by the state cricket body.

Mangeshkar had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to the Breach Candy Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
