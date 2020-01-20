News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Vaughan rates Kohli above Smith

Vaughan rates Kohli above Smith

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 20, 2020 20:54 IST

Since his return from a one-year ban, Steve Smith has been in incredible form, amassing runs also in the just-concluded three-match ODI series, giving strong competition to India skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 183 runs in the tournament to secure his spot as a top ODI batsmen in the ICC rankings.

Virat Kohli has been in prime form and was instrumental in India's ODI series win over Australia

IMAGE: Virat Kohli batted well in India's ODI series win over Australia. Photograph: BCCI

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says Indian run-machine Virat Kohli is the best all-round batsman in the world.

Replying to a tweet that said Australia's Steve Smith is the finest across formats, Vaughan said, "Disagree ... Virat is the best all round ... !!"

Smith struck a fluent 131 off 132 balls in series-deciding third ODI against India in Bengaluru on Sunday.

 

However, it was Kohli who had the last laugh as the Indian skipper (89), in the company of his deputy Rohit Sharma (119), comfortably saw the team home to win the third ODI and clinch the series 2-1.

Smith has made a sensational comeback after his one-year ban from the game due to his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, amassing plenty of runs with his best coming in the Ashes last summer.

Kohli also continued to score big runs and maintained his position at the top of the ICC ODI player rankings with 886 points.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Seven losses in eight Tests but Du Plesssis undeterred

Seven losses in eight Tests but Du Plesssis undeterred

Ranji Trophy: Tiwary's triple ton puts Bengal on top

Ranji Trophy: Tiwary's triple ton puts Bengal on top

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
       