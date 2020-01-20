Vaughan rates Kohli above Smith

Source:

January 20, 2020 20:54 IST

Since his return from a one-year ban, Steve Smith has been in incredible form, amassing runs also in the just-concluded three-match ODI series, giving strong competition to India skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 183 runs in the tournament to secure his spot as a top ODI batsmen in the ICC rankings.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli batted well in India's ODI series win over Australia. Photograph: BCCI

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says Indian run-machine Virat Kohli is the best all-round batsman in the world.

Replying to a tweet that said Australia's Steve Smith is the finest across formats, Vaughan said, "Disagree ... Virat is the best all round ... !!"

Smith struck a fluent 131 off 132 balls in series-deciding third ODI against India in Bengaluru on Sunday.

However, it was Kohli who had the last laugh as the Indian skipper (89), in the company of his deputy Rohit Sharma (119), comfortably saw the team home to win the third ODI and clinch the series 2-1.

Smith has made a sensational comeback after his one-year ban from the game due to his role in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, amassing plenty of runs with his best coming in the Ashes last summer.

Kohli also continued to score big runs and maintained his position at the top of the ICC ODI player rankings with 886 points.