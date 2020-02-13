News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: How Team India enjoyed their day-off

PIX: How Team India enjoyed their day-off

By Rediff Cricket
February 13, 2020 11:37 IST

BCCI tweeted pictures of the Indian team enjoying their day-off before the Test series against New Zealand

After the harsh reality check of 0-3 drubbing in the just-concluded ODI series, a red-ball warm-up game will be the most welcome distraction for Virat Kohli and his men as a precursor to the two-match Test series starting next week.

 

Team India could not have asked for a better day-off when the players headed to the Blue Springs. BCCI tweeted, “A long walk by the Blue Springs and a whole lot of fun with the team mates, that's how #TeamIndia spent the day off ahead of the Test series.”

Take a look...

Rediff Cricket
