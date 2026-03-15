Uthappa: Sooryavanshi riding luck, tougher tests ahead

Robin Uthappa says teenage IPL sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi may be riding his luck and faces tougher tests ahead, while Irfan Pathan backs the youngster to continue his stunning run.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55 at the IPL last season. Photograph: BCCI

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa believes teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has enjoyed beginner's luck and will be found out as he climbs the rungs of top-level cricket.

Key Points Robin Uthappa feels bowlers will soon figure out where to target Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as competition gets tougher..

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan disagreed, backing Sooryavanshi to continue scoring heavily.

Rajasthan Royals open their IPL 2026 campaign against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30.

14 year old Sooryavanshi, who took the Indian Premier League last year with his batting exploits for Rajasthan Royals (RR) last season, will look to continue in the same vein in the upcoming IPL season.

Sooryavanshi smashed a slew of records at IPL 2025 and tallied 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55, including a remarkable 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans. He has since made his FC debut for Bihar and won the U19 World Cup for India, playing a crucial knock in the final against England.

However, Uthappa warned the youngster that he may have ridden his luck until now

'I have been keenly observing every game Vaibhav is playing over the last 12 months. He is phenomenal. But if you are going to watch him bat, I feel he is riding his luck a little bit. And when the standard gets a little bit higher and a little tougher, people now know where to bowl to him,' Uthappa told Star Sports.

'The novelty has worn off. I think that right now, he is riding that luck a little bit, which is fine. I think this season will be educational for him and will serve him in the long run. He will still score runs, but I don’t think he will be all that he was last year,' Uthappa added.

Irfan Pathan backs Sooryavanshi to score big in IPL 2026

His former India teammate Irfan Pathan countered his opinion.

'Even after the IPL, you maintain the same run wherever you play, and that is where he gives me a lot of confidence. If it were up and down here, then I would be afraid. I really think he will make another fast half-century minimum, or even a century,' Pathan said on the same programme.

Rajasthan Royals will play three of their first four matches in Guwahati, with their tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings on March 30 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.