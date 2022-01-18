Unmukt Chand first Indian male cricketer to play in BBL

IMAGE: Playing for Melbourne Renegades, Unmukt Chand made his BBL debut against Hobart Hurricanes on Tuesday. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Former U-19 World Cup winning skipper Unmukt Chand on Tuesday became the first Indian cricketer to play in Australia's Big Bash T20 League as he made his debut for Melbourne Renegades.

The 28-year-old Chand, a right-handed batsman, made his BBL debut against Hobart Hurricanes.

"The new colours suit you, @UnmuktChand9," Renegades tweeted.

Chand, under whose leadership India had won the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2012 in Australia, retired from all forms of Indian cricket in August last year, making him eligible to play leagues overseas.

After the Under-19 World Cup success, Chand led the India A team as well but never really graduated to the senior level.