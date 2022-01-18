News
KL Rahul set to lead Lucknow IPL franchise

KL Rahul set to lead Lucknow IPL franchise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 18, 2022 16:41 IST
IMAGE: KL Rahul had led Punjab Kings in the last two seasons of IPL. Photograph: BCCI

KL Rahul is set to captain the yet-to-be-named Lucknow franchise in the upcoming new season of IPL this year.

 

It is learnt that Rahul is one of the players Lucknow has picked from the draft ahead of the mega auction on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

The other two are likely to be Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and uncapped leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

"Rahul will captain Lucknow. The team is deciding on the other two draft picks," a source told PTI.

Rahul led Punjab Kings for the past two seasons but did not want to stay at the franchise. Bishnoi was also with Punjab, while Stoinis represented Delhi Capitals.

RPSG Group had shelled out Rs 7090 crore to buy the Lucknow franchise.

Rahul is currently the stand-in captain of the Indian ODI team in South Africa in the absence of an injured Rohit Sharma.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
