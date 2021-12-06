News
PIX: India demolish NZ for biggest home win

Last updated on: December 06, 2021 11:19 IST
IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the second and final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

India's spinners wasted little time in removing New Zealand's remaining batters on Monday to thrash the tourists by a record 372 runs in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and secure the two-match series 1-0.

 

It was the biggest margin of victory by runs for India in a home match, eclipsing their 337-run win against South Africa in a Delhi Test in 2015.

IMAGE: Tim Southee is bowled by Jayant Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Spin-bowling all-rounder Jayant Yadav did most of the damage on the fourth morning, picking up 4/49 to cut through New Zealand's middle and lower order.

Ravichandran Ashwin took the final wicket to finish with 4/34 as New Zealand were all out for 167 in their second innings, chasing 540 for victory.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra is caught by Cheteshwar Pujara at second slip off the bowling of Jayant Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

It took India just 43 minutes in the first session to wrap up the win after New Zealand had resumed on 140-5.

The first Test in Kanpur ended in a draw.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
