PIX: India demolish NZ for biggest home win

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the second and final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

India's spinners wasted little time in removing New Zealand's remaining batters on Monday to thrash the tourists by a record 372 runs in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and secure the two-match series 1-0.

It was the biggest margin of victory by runs for India in a home match, eclipsing their 337-run win against South Africa in a Delhi Test in 2015.

IMAGE: Tim Southee is bowled by Jayant Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

Spin-bowling all-rounder Jayant Yadav did most of the damage on the fourth morning, picking up 4/49 to cut through New Zealand's middle and lower order.



Ravichandran Ashwin took the final wicket to finish with 4/34 as New Zealand were all out for 167 in their second innings, chasing 540 for victory.

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra is caught by Cheteshwar Pujara at second slip off the bowling of Jayant Yadav. Photograph: BCCI

It took India just 43 minutes in the first session to wrap up the win after New Zealand had resumed on 140-5.



The first Test in Kanpur ended in a draw.