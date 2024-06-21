News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Unburdened by captaincy, Cummins hits peak form

Unburdened by captaincy, Cummins hits peak form

Source: PTI
June 21, 2024 17:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Cummins celebrates after taking a hat-trick against Bangladesh in the Super 8 Stage. Photograph: ICC

Australian captain Pat Cummins is thriving in a lighter workload at the T20 World Cup, free from the pressures of T20 captaincy. This newfound freedom seems to be agreeing with him, as he ripped through Bangladesh with a stellar 3-29 spell that included the tournament's first hat-trick.

Cummins praised his team's all-around performance, highlighting veteran David Warner's second consecutive fifty and a bowling attack that stifled Bangladesh to a meager 140/8. Australia cruised to victory by 28 runs (DLS method), maintaining their unbeaten record in the tournament.

"We've ticked all the boxes so far," Cummins said after the match. "Everyone has contributed, which is exactly what you want in the Super 8s." He expressed his confidence in the team's depth, stressing their ability to adapt with different players seamlessly slotting into various roles.

Cummins also lauded teammate Mitchell Starc for becoming the highest wicket-taker in combined ODI and T20 World Cup history. "Starcy's been a class act for over a dozen years," he said. "His ability to stay fit and deliver in these big tournaments is impressive."

Speaking about David Warner, who is set to retire after the World Cup, Cummins acknowledged his insatiable hunger for runs in major events. "He just loves scoring big runs in ICC tournaments," Cummins said. "Whether it's because of his upcoming retirement or not, he's in fantastic form and playing with great freedom, which is a huge boost for us."

With a dominant performance and a relaxed leader, Australia look well-positioned to continue their winning streak and challenge for the T20 World Cup title

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Afghanistan batters failed the Bumrah test'
'Afghanistan batters failed the Bumrah test'
Cummins 'tricks' as Australia beat B'desh amid rain
Cummins 'tricks' as Australia beat B'desh amid rain
Important for us to use Bumrah smartly: Rohit
Important for us to use Bumrah smartly: Rohit
Why a translation led to Nehru-Bachchan verbal spat
Why a translation led to Nehru-Bachchan verbal spat
100-day plan: Platform for exporters to boost trade
100-day plan: Platform for exporters to boost trade
'Fed up with lies': Ousted coach Stimac slams AIFF
'Fed up with lies': Ousted coach Stimac slams AIFF
SC rejects plea against movie 'Hamare Baarah'
SC rejects plea against movie 'Hamare Baarah'

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

T20 World Cup: 'India is so fortunate to have Bumrah'

T20 World Cup: 'India is so fortunate to have Bumrah'

T20 World Cup: India aim to continue winning run!

T20 World Cup: India aim to continue winning run!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances