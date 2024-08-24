Unbelievable! Hubli win in triple super over

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20

In a nail-biting finish, the Hubli Tigers edged out the Bengaluru Blasters in a historic triple super over showdown, clinching their sixth win in the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Manvanth Kumar emerged as the hero of the match, contributing a crucial 28 runs with the bat and claiming 4 wickets with the ball.

Both teams ended their regular innings tied at 164/10, and the first two super overs failed to break the deadlock. In the deciding super over, Manvanth Kumar struck a four off the final ball to seal the victory for the Tigers.

Earlier in the day, Bengaluru's Lavish Kaushal had claimed the first five-wicket haul of the season, restricting Hubli Tigers to 164/10. Mayank Agarwal's half-century went in vain as the Bengaluru Blasters struggled to chase down the target.

The match was a thrilling spectacle, with both teams fighting tooth and nail until the very end. Manvanth Kumar's all-round brilliance was instrumental in Hubli Tigers' victory, showcasing the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket.

Brief Scores

Hubli Tigers won by Super Over

Super Over (3)

Bengaluru Blasters 12/1 in 1 over (Shubhang Hegde 7* runs off 3 balls, Suraj Ahuja 4* runs off 3 balls, Manvanth Kumar 1/11)

Hubli Tigers 13/0 in 1 over (Manvanth Kumar 11* runs off 4 balls, Manish Pandey 1* runs off 3 balls)

Super Over (2)

Hubli Tigers 8/0 in 1 over (Manish Pandey 7* runs off 4 balls, Manvanth Kumar 1* run off 2 balls)

Bengaluru Blaster 8/1 (Chethan LR 5* runs off 3 balls, Suraj Ahuja 2* runs off 2 balls)

Super Over (1)

Bengaluru Blasters 10/1 (Anirudha Joshi 8* runs off 4 balls, Chethan LR 1* run off 2 balls)

Hubli Tigers 10/0 (Manvanth Kumar 2* runs off 2 balls, Manish 8* runs off 4 balls)

Hubli Tigers 164/10 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 33 runs off 22 balls, Aneeshwar Gautam 30 runs off 24 balls, Manvanth Kumar 27 runs off 15 balls, Lavish Kaushal 5/17, Kranthi Kumar 2/33)

Bengaluru Blasters 164/10 in 20 overs (Mayank Agarawal 54 runs off 34 balls, Suraj Ahuja 26 runs off 20 balls, Naveen MG 23 runs off 11 balls, Manvanth Kumar 4/32, Vidhwath Kaverappa 2/35)