News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Unadkat knocks on Indian selectors doors with match-winning County show

Unadkat knocks on Indian selectors doors with match-winning County show

Source: PTI
September 14, 2023 19:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jaydev Unadkat took 9 wickets for Sussex in his County debut on Thursday

IMAGE: Jaydev Unadkat took 9 wickets for Sussex in his County debut on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sussex Cricket/Twitter

India seamer Jaydev Unadkat and spinner Jayant Yadav made impressive debuts in the English County circuit, taking five-wicket hauls for Sussex and Middlesex respectively.

Unadkat, who could be back in contention for selection in the Indian Test side later this year for the tour of South Africa, took an overall nine wickets for Sussex against Leicestershire to help them win by just 15 runs in a Division Two match.

 

The left-arm seamer took 3 for 23 in the first innings and returned with figures of 32.4-6-94-6 in the second essay to help Sussex not only record a narrow win but also revive their hopes of promotion into Division One.

India batter Cheteshwar Pujara, who is also Sussex's captain, scored 26 and 23 in the game and also took a spectacular catch to dismiss Leicestershire opener Rishi Patel.

Yadav, playing in a Division One game for Middlesex against Lancashire, toiled for his five-wicket haul as he returned with figures of 33-4-131-5 in a drawn game at Manchester.

Meanwhile, also making his County debut this season, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked five wickets -- 3/63 and 2/43 -- for Kent against Nottinghamshire in a Division One game at Canterbury.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Why would India want to lose?'
'Why would India want to lose?'
Can Shreyas fight his way into squad for Aus series?
Can Shreyas fight his way into squad for Aus series?
Grassroots program vital to scout talent: Wenger
Grassroots program vital to scout talent: Wenger
No Delhi licence for sale, storage of firecrackers: SC
No Delhi licence for sale, storage of firecrackers: SC
UK Parl panel rebukes Rishi Sunak over breach
UK Parl panel rebukes Rishi Sunak over breach
Fitch retains India's FY24 growth forecast at 6.3%
Fitch retains India's FY24 growth forecast at 6.3%
INDIA bloc blacklists 14 TV anchors, BJP cries foul
INDIA bloc blacklists 14 TV anchors, BJP cries foul

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023

More like this

'Indian cricket is in good shape because of IPL'

'Indian cricket is in good shape because of IPL'

How SKY's Pep Talk Inspired Kuldeep

How SKY's Pep Talk Inspired Kuldeep

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances