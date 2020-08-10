News
Umpire Ananthapadmanabhan promoted to international panel

Umpire Ananthapadmanabhan promoted to international panel

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 10, 2020 19:47 IST
KN Ananthapadmanabhan

IMAGE: Umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan will be the fourth Indian umpire on the ICC international panel of umpires. Photograph: BCCI

Former Kerala leg-spinner KN Ananthapadmanabhan has been promoted to the International Cricket Council's international panel of umpires.

 

Ananthapadmanabhan, who will be the fourth Indian umpire on the international panel, will fill the vacancy created by Nitin Menon's move to the ICC Elite Panel.

The other three Indians on the international panel are Chettithody Shamshuddin, Anil Chaudhary and Virender Sharma.

The experienced Ananthapadmanabhan has officiated in every domestic tournament in India, and has also been a regular in the IPL in the last few years.

The spinner represented Kerala in 105 first-class matches from 1988 to 2004. He was the first player from his state to achieve the double of 2000 runs and 200 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
