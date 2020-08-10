News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shami's estranged wife receives rape threats

Shami's estranged wife receives rape threats

Source: ANI
August 10, 2020 13:18 IST
Hasin Jahan said she was abused on social media for congratulatory post on Ram Mandir bhumi poojan.

Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan. Photograph: ANI

Cricketer Mohammed Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan has filed a police complaint against "certain mean-minded people" who are allegedly harassing and abusing her on social media after she wished Hindu brothers and sisters on the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5.

Jahan filed the complaint at the Cyber police station in Kolkata on Sunday and requested immediate action.

 

"This is very much unfortunate that I have been continuously harassed and abused by certain mean-minded people after I wished our Hindu brothers and sisters for the erection of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on August 5. Some people are continuously threatening me for taking my life on even raping and molesting also (sic). The continuous attack through social media makes me jeopardised, please help me as I am feeling insecure every moment. If this continues, I will be mentally depressed and dejected," read her complaint to the officer-in-charge of Cyber police station, Lal Bahadur Street in Kolkata.

"I am feeling highly insecure as I live alone with my daughter. Now, every second has become a nightmare for me," she said in the complaint.

Requesting the police to take action, she said, "I will be highly obliged if you kindly take immediate action against this mental torture. I hope you will be kind enough on humanitarian ground."

Source: ANI
