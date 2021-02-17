Umesh replaces Thakur for last two Tests vs England

Last updated on: February 17, 2021 15:52 IST

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav returns to the Indian team after he had to return mid-way from the tour of Australia after playing in the first two games because of a calf injury. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India made just one change to their squad as Umesh Yadav replaced Shardul Thakur for the last two Tests of the ongoing four-match series against England.

"Umesh Yadav will join the team in Ahmedabad and after his fitness assessment will replace Shardul Thakur, who will be released for Vijay Hazare Trophy," said BCCI in a media release on Wednesday.



Umesh returns to the team after he had to return mid-way from the tour of Australia after playing in the first two games because of a calf injury.

However, there is no news on Mohammed Shami. The fast bowler missed the last three Tests because of a hairline fracture on his right forearm after being hit by a short ball from Pat Cummins during the first Test against Australia in Adelaide in December.

Shami was undergoing rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore along with fellow pacer Navdeep Saini, who picked up a groin muscle injury during the fourth and final Test in Brisbane.



The national selection committee also picked five net bowlers and two players as standbys.



Shahbaz Nadeem, who played in the first Test against England, along with Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyank Panchal were released from the standby players to take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament for their respectice state teams.



Indian squad for last two Tests: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (w/k), Wriddhiman Saha (w/k), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.



Net Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, Krishnappa Gowtham, Saurabh Kumar.



Standby players: KS Bharat, Rahul Chahar.