News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » U19 World Cup: Keep it simple, says coach Kanitkar ahead of final

U19 World Cup: Keep it simple, says coach Kanitkar ahead of final

Source: ANI
February 10, 2024 23:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India will take on Australia in the ICC Under 19 World Cup Final on Sunday, February 11. Photograph: BCCI/X

India head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar has urged his team to be natural and keep things simple as they prepare to face Australia in the final of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup at Willowmoore Park on Sunday.

"It keeps you honest (close finishes in big matches). It was a great match. South Africa challenged us all the way and were really good. Just be natural, keep it simple," he said in a video posted by ICC.

India overcame the challenge from South Africa in a close semifinal contest.

 

"So as coaches, it comes down to sharing our experiences on how to handle certain situations because we have done it more often than them.

"They are still coming up in terms of experience. It is also about utilizing and considering their experience, what they have done on these pitches against good oppositions.

“The combination of both does the trick usually. They know how to bat, bowl, field, are really good at it. They have all the attacking strokes.

“It is just about getting them to know what is the right decision, to handle certain situation or pitches. It is more mental and about decision-making," Kanitkar added.

The former cricketer asserted that coaches will try to keep player's emotions in control as much as possible.

"They will get overwhelmed. But it is expected from both the teams. Both are of same age, have played a similar kind of cricket. They will go through all those emotions.

“We will try to keep them in control and calm as much as possible. Once the preparation is done, you just need to have faith in them and let them do what they want to," the 49-year-old stated.

Kanikar spoke about the mental abilities of the Indian players and how they have matured in that aspect as the tournament progressed.

"First thing is how far they have come in terms of their mental abilities, in terms of assessing what needs to be done when, what lengths to be bowled, what fields to have, when to attack or not with the bat.

"What sort of mind games, it is a department they have matured a lot," Kanitkar said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
India vs Aus: Who will seize U19 World Cup glory?
India vs Aus: Who will seize U19 World Cup glory?
India's Road To 5th World U19 Final!
India's Road To 5th World U19 Final!
Australia's Road to U19 World Cup final!
Australia's Road to U19 World Cup final!
Nikhat, Amit Panghal among six Indian boxers in final
Nikhat, Amit Panghal among six Indian boxers in final
17th LS decisions fulfil generational wait: Modi
17th LS decisions fulfil generational wait: Modi
Harmanpreet's brace powers India to comfortable win
Harmanpreet's brace powers India to comfortable win
Poll victory of Nawaz Sharif, daughter challenged
Poll victory of Nawaz Sharif, daughter challenged

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

U19 WC Final: Head-to-head battles to watch out for

U19 WC Final: Head-to-head battles to watch out for

Stage set for another India vs Australia ICC Final!

Stage set for another India vs Australia ICC Final!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances