Australia's Road to U19 World Cup final!

IMAGE: Like opponents India, Australia too entered the final of the U19 World Cup undefeated. Photographs: ICC/X

After 21 days and 40 matches, India and Australia will battle it out for supremacy in the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, February 11 in Benoni.

This sets the stage for another chapter in the recent history of these two cricketing nations, as their senior sides clashed in pinnacle finals last year at both the World Test Championship Final and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

After India became the first team to qualify for the final, Australia endured some heart-stopping moments before defeating Pakistan in the second semifinal.

Here's Australia’s unblemished journey to the final:

Match 1 vs Namibia

In the opening game of the tournament, Namibia tested Australia's mettle, pushing them to the brink in a closely contested match in Kimberley.

Callum Vidler’s four-wicket haul and Tom Straker’s three wickets bundled Namibia out for just 91.

It looked like it would be a stroll in the park before Jack Brassell's inspired bowling performance turned the match on its head. Australia found themselves in a challenging position at 57/5, facing the possibility of an opening day upset.

In the face of adversity, captain Hugh Weibgen led by example, forming a crucial partnership with Raf MacMillan. Together, they navigated Australia through the difficult situation and secured a hard-fought victory by four wickets.

Player of the Match: Callum Vidler (4/17)

Match 2 vs Zimbabwe

Australia responded to the close shave against Namibia in a dominant style with a massive win over Zimbabwe in their next game.

The top three of Sam Konstas, Harry Dixon and Hugh Weibgen were amongst the runs, with the latter two registering half-centuries. Tom Campbell's late flourish propelled Australia to an imposing total of 296/7.

The bowlers continued the momentum with a brilliant display, dismantling Zimbabwe for a lowly 71, the key destroyer being Harkirat Bajwa, whose spin threat was highlighted with figures of 4/15.

Player of the Match: Harry Dixon (89 off 108)

Match 3 vs Sri Lanka

Callum Vidler’s brilliant start to the tournament continued with two early wickets against Sri Lanka. Each of the six bowlers on the day got in on the action but Dinura Kalupahana’s 64 helped Sri Lanka post a competitive total of 208.

Australia began their innings with a brisk 71-run opening stand, but a minor collapse saw them slip to 80/3. In stepped Ryan Hicks, displaying composure and control, hitting an unbeaten 77 to guide Australia to victory and secure passage to the Super Six stage.

Player of the Match: Ryan Hicks (77* off 104)

Super Six vs England

Australia kicked off their Super Six journey with a thumping victory over traditional rivals England.

Captain Hugh Weibgen led from the front, playing a captain's knock with a top-class century. Walking into bat in the first over, Weibgen nearly spent the entire innings at the crease, forming crucial partnerships with the middle order to guide Australia to a total of 266/6.

In response, England took on the Australian attack, but their momentum was halted by a stunning display of fast bowling from Callum Vidler. Vidler picked up four wickets in the Powerplay, leaving England reeling at 60/4.

The match was interrupted by rain and the target was revised to 214 off 24 overs. England had no choice but to go gung-ho and, in the process, were bowled out for a paltry score of 104.

Player of the Match: Hugh Weibgen (120 off 126)

Super Six vs West Indies

Rain played spoilsport in the virtual knockout clash between Australia and West Indies, with Weibgen's side securing semi-final qualification as points were shared in Kimberley.

In challenging conditions, Sam Konstas emerged as the lone warrior for Australia, crafting a resilient innings of 108 and guiding the team to a total of 227/8.

The match promised an exciting showdown, but unfortunately, rain interrupted play with West Indies at 24/2. Unfortunately, no further play was possible, and as a result, Australia advanced to the semi-finals.

Semifinal vs Pakistan

The second semi-final of the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024 between Australia and Pakistan unfolded as a memorable contest that will be etched in memory for years to come.

Tom Straker ran through the Pakistan batting line-up, leaving them in disarray at 79/5 before Azan Awais and Arafat Minhas came to Pakistan’s rescue with solid half-centuries.

Straker returned to claim more victims, and finished with figures of 6/24, the best bowling figures in either semi-finals or finals at an U19 Men’s CWC to bowl Pakistan out for 179.

It looked like a routine chase for Australia, who put on a 33-run opening stand before 15-year-old Ali Raza wreaked havoc. Harry Dixon was the only player to make a major contribution in the top-order with a fifty.

At 102/5, Oliver Peake and Tom Campbell came together and threatened to take the game away from Pakistan when Minhas struck to bring his team back into the contest.

Campbell's dismissal triggered a collapse, and Australia found themselves at 164/9, still needing 16 runs for victory.

In a nerve-racking ending, the game reached its conclusion in the final over when an inside edge from the bat of Raf MacMillan carried to the boundary beyond the desperate dive of Ubaid Shah to cue wild Australian celebrations.

Player of the Match: Tom Straker (6/24)