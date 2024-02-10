India vs Australia: Key head-to-head battles to watch out for

IMAGE: India will take on Australia in the under-19 World Cup final on Sunday. Photograph: ICC World Cup/X

The stage is set for another blockbuster India vs Australia ICC final. The two powerhouses of cricket are chasing a historic win on Sunday.

Both have entered the tournament finale undefeated. With the two dominant sides set to face off on Sunday, let’s take a look at some of the key battles to watch out for.

Arshin Kulkarni vs Callum Vidler

Callum Vidler has been Australia’s go-to bowler with the new ball, the pacer’s immaculate line and length posing trouble for top-order batters in the opposition ranks.

Arshin Kulkarni, notably, has struggled with seam movement early on in his innings, particularly outside his off-stump. Three of his dismissals in the tournament have come with edges behind to the wicketkeeper or the slip cordon.

Given Vidler’s skill with the new ball, the Australian will be a significant threat to the Indian opener, who hasn't quite set the tournament alight.

Sachin Dhas vs Tom Straker

Coming off the back of 116 and 96 in the final Super Six game and semi-final respectively, Sachin Dhas is India's trump card. The batter, who began the tournament at No.7, is now India's mainstay in the middle order, but Kwena Maphaka exposed a minor weakness on a crumbling Benoni wicket with a slower delivery.

Change of pace hasn't quite sat well with Dhas this tournament, seeing him struggle with his timing. While Australia’s pace attack is known for extra zip and pace on the ball, Straker has been clever with his pace variations. The seamer is also coming into the showdown fresh from a six-wicket haul in the last game and can trouble Dhas.

The Indian batter has been prolific off his back foot in the tournament against the pacers and is likely India's key batter in the final against a strong Australia pace attack.

Hugh Weibgen vs Saumy Pandey

Saumy Pandey has troubled both left and right-handers with his tight bowling through the middle overs in this tournament. Weibgen, meanwhile, has been Australia's pillar in the middle-order, but has a tough match-up coming in the final against India.

Weibgen was undone by left-arm spinners in three out of six innings in the tournament – Zimbabwe’s Ryan Simbi, England's Theo Wylie, and Sri Lanka’s Vishwa Lahiru, all left-arm orthodox spinners.

Saumy has been the best left-arm spinner in the tournament, and the prospect of facing him in the final will be a daunting one for the Aussie skipper.

Check out the predicted XI for the title clash.

Predicted XI:

Australia: Harry Dixon, Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen (c), Harjas Singh, Ryan Hicks (wk), Ollie Peake, Tom Campbell, Raf MacMillan, Tom Straker, Mahli Beardman, Callum Vidler

India: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey