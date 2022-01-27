News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » U19 World Cup: England first team to reach semis

U19 World Cup: England first team to reach semis

Source: PTI
January 27, 2022 09:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England

IMAGE: Jacob Bethell was a thorn in South Africa's side, playing a part with the ball before making a classy 88. Photograph: ICC Media

Jacob Bethell's blistering batting display helped England advance to the semi-finals of the ICC U-19 World Cup with a six-wicket win over South Africa in North Sound.

Bethell was one of the bowlers to restrict South Africa to 209 all out before hitting 88 to see England set up a clash with either Sri Lanka or Afghanistan.

South Africa endured a slow start having won the toss and chosen to bat, their first boundary came off the final ball of the fourth over, before Joshua Boyden dismissed Valentine Kitime off the next delivery.

 

Boyden would claim his 12th wicket of the tournament to send the other opener Ethan-John Cunningham back to the hutch and reduce South Africa to 21 for two.

Dewald Brevis and Gerhardus Maree combined to steady the South African ship, adding 55 runs to the total before Bethell dismissed Maree.

Brevis remained a familiar stronghold for South Africa as he brought up his fourth fifty-plus score in a row eventually falling just short of a century on 97.

His dismissal brought about a batting collapse for South Africa as three wickets fell for one run as the batters went in search of boundaries, but only found the grateful hands of fielders with Rehan Ahmed claiming figures of four for 48.

The final-wicket partnership of Matthew Boast and Asakhe Tsaka frustrated England adding 40?runs as South Africa ended on 209 all out.

Bethell came out all guns blazing in England's chase, hitting the fourth fastest half-century of U19 World Cup history, reaching fifty off just 20 balls, as the Young Lions went at over 10 an over.

George Thomas was a delighted onlooker at the non-striker's end only moving into double figures in the tenth over, before smacking a six to bring up England's hundred.

South Africa finally struck as Bethell went for one heave too many but not before he had put on 88 from 42 deliveries to place England as overwhelming favourites.

That tag was backed up by good partnerships in the top order, before William Luxton came in at five to strike 47 from 41 balls and get England into the semi-finals with a six.

Zimbabwe, West Indies win in the Plate competition

Matthew Welch's 78 helped Zimbabwe set Scotland a tricky chase of 249 in their Plate quarterfinal.

Scotland were unable to build partnerships as they slumped to 140 all out to see Zimbabwe advance to meet Ireland.

They will be joined in the semifinals by hosts West Indies who were too good for Papua New Guinea in a 169-run win.

The West Indies will now face the United Arab Emirates, while Papua New Guinea are set to take on Uganda in the Plate play-offs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'MS is unreal, one of a kind'
'MS is unreal, one of a kind'
Australian Open men's semi-finals: A shot at history
Australian Open men's semi-finals: A shot at history
'Kohli has five years of good cricket left in him'
'Kohli has five years of good cricket left in him'
India reports 2.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 573 deaths
India reports 2.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases, 573 deaths
Shamita gives Karan a massage and...
Shamita gives Karan a massage and...
Time for Congress to get down from high horse
Time for Congress to get down from high horse
Budget 2022: Phasing out of some tax exemptions likely
Budget 2022: Phasing out of some tax exemptions likely

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

Hardik, Nani Groove To Pushpa's Srivalli

Hardik, Nani Groove To Pushpa's Srivalli

IPL Players Auction: Who Will Buy Whom?

IPL Players Auction: Who Will Buy Whom?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances