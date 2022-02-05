News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » U19 WC: Australia claim 3rd place beating Afghanistan

U19 WC: Australia claim 3rd place beating Afghanistan

Source: PTI
February 05, 2022 10:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australia Cricket team

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC Media

A fine all-round performance from Nivethan Radhakrishnan fired Australia to third place in the ICC Under 19 World Cup with a two-wicket win over Afghanistan.

The ambidextrous all-rounder took three for 31 to limit Afghanistan to 201 all out batting first, before notching a half-century in the chase. Australia were made to sweat but eventually snuck home with five balls to spare.

 

Afghanistan, hoping to better their previous best result in this tournament – fourth in 2018, won the toss and elected to bat at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

Australia Cricket team

However two early wickets for William Salzmann (3-43), removing Nangeyalia Kharote and Allah Noor, reduced Afghanistan to 15 for two.

Mohammad Ishaq (34) and skipper Suliman Shafi (37) started to rebuild, adding 70 before the former was run out by Salzmann, the latter falling three balls later to Radhakrishnan.

Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai took up the baton, making 81 as wickets continued to tumble around him, before becoming the ninth man to fall as Salzmann's final victim with the score on 201.

Skipper Cooper Connolly (2-30) finished off the innings with his second wicket in the final over, leaving Australia with a manageable chase as they were set 202 to win.

Campbell Kellaway (51) and Teague Wyllie (13) put on a half-century stand for the first wicket before the latter was bowled by Nangeyalia to bring Radhakrishnan to the crease.

He and Kellaway added another 60 before a little wobble as Noor Ahmad removed both Kellaway and Connolly in quick succession.

Isaac Higgins joined Radhakrishnan, scoring 11 in a 40-run partnership, but when both were dismissed with 35 still required, a few nerves started to appear.

Lachlan Shaw (13) and Corey Miller (13) then added 26 to take Australia to the brink before three quick wickets gave Afghanistan hope.

They took it to the final over, but Joshua Garner (four not out) held his nerve to see Australia home.

ICC Under 19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2022 placings:

3 - Australia

4 - Afghanistan

5- Pakistan

6- Sri Lanka

7- South Africa

8 - Bangladesh

9 – United Arab Emirates

10 – Ireland

11 – West Indies

12 – Zimbabwe

13 – Uganda

14 – Scotland

15 – Canada

16 – PNG

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
1996 World Cup propelled ODI revolution: Tendulkar
1996 World Cup propelled ODI revolution: Tendulkar
PIX: India train in right earnest ahead of WI ODIs
PIX: India train in right earnest ahead of WI ODIs
Ganguly's special message for India women ahead of WC
Ganguly's special message for India women ahead of WC
Langer quits as Australia coach
Langer quits as Australia coach
FA Cup: Manchester United shocked!
FA Cup: Manchester United shocked!
Constitution row: Cong to lodge plaints against KCR
Constitution row: Cong to lodge plaints against KCR
Rule changes have lead to big-scoring ODIs: Sachin
Rule changes have lead to big-scoring ODIs: Sachin

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

More like this

Rule changes have lead to big-scoring ODIs: Sachin

Rule changes have lead to big-scoring ODIs: Sachin

Langer quits as Australia coach

Langer quits as Australia coach

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances