U-19 WC: West Indies beat England via DL method

January 20, 2020 23:49 IST

IMAGE: West Indies' Nyeem Young with the Man of the Match award after his match-winning show against England. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

Nyeem Young produced a brilliant all-round performance as West Indies beat England by 71 runs via the Duckworth/Lewis (D/L) method in their U-19 World Cup match in Kimberley, South Africa, on Monday.

Sent in to bat after England won the toss in the Group B match, West Indies relied on Young's swashbuckling 41-ball 66 to make 267 for seven in their stipulated 50 overs.

Opener Leonardo Julien made 40 off 57 balls while putting on 47 runs for the first wicket with skipper Kimani Melius (24).

But the Windies struggled after thereafter, losing quick wickets.

Struggling at 138 for five in the 35th over, the duo of Young and Anderson added 101 runs for the sixth wicket to help their team put up a challenging total.

Coming in to bat No 7, Young smashed the English bowlers to all corners of the ground – hitting five boundaries and four sixes, even as Kevlon Anderson remained not out on 86 off 105 balls, striking six fours and three maximums.

Lewis Goldsworthy was the best bowler for England, returning figures of 2/28 in his quota of 10 overs.

In reply at the Diamond Oval, England were reeling at 184 for nine in 43.4 overs when play was stopped due to bad weather.

England were off to a sedate start with their openers putting on 53 runs in just under 14 overs and then there was a 51-run stand for the third wicket, but they lost the plot after that.

After his effort with the bat, medium pacer Young then ran through the England line-up, finishing the day with impressive figures of 5/45 in nine overs.

This was West Indies' second win in as many matches, grabbing top spot in the group, as England started their campaign with a loss.

In another match, Australia crushed Nigeria by 10 wickets at the Country Club B Field.