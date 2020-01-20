News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sehwag criticises team management for not backing players

Sehwag criticises team management for not backing players

Source: PTI
January 20, 2020 22:34 IST

'With the top-order finding it easier for a while in limited-overs cricket, it is those in the middle-order who need backing from a captain'

Virender Sehwag believes that the team management lacks clarity and will replace KL Rahul 'if he fails four times at No. 5'

IMAGE: Virender Sehwag believes that the team management lacks clarity and will 'look to change KL Rahul's slot if he fails four times at No. 5'. Photograph: BCCI

Former opener Virender Sehwag feels the Indian team management may not persist with K L Rahul at number five in T20s if he fails a few times, unlike in Mahendra Singh Dhoni's era when everyone got adequate chances.

"If KL Rahul fails four times batting at No.5, the current Indian team management will look to change his slot. However, the same wasn't the case with Dhoni, who knew how important it is to back players at such positions, having himself gone through the hard grind," Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

 

Sehwag, who doesn't mince words, said that there was greater clarity about team selection when Dhoni was the captain.

"With M S Dhoni as captain, there was greater clarity with regards to each player's position in the batting unit. He had an eye for talent and had identified individuals who would take Indian cricket forward," Sehwag added.

Sehwag believes that the top-order batsmen, with 50 overs at their disposal, have more chances of being successful and it's the middle-order that requires backing from the team management.

"With the top-order finding it easier for a while in limited-overs cricket, it is those in the middle-order who need backing from a captain."

"If you don't give players time, how else will they learn and become big players? I myself batted in the middle-order before opening and made a lot of mistakes, which even resulted in the team's losses. But you don't become a big player sitting outside on the bench. Players need time," he stated.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
