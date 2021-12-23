U-19 Asia Cup: Harnoor hundred as India thrash UAE in opener

IMAGE: Harnoor Singh scored 120 off 130 balls in India's total of 282 for 5 against UAE in the Under-19 Asia Cup match, in Dubai, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Harnoor Singh struck a fine hundred before the India’s bowlers ran through the opposition to complete a 154-run rout of UAE in their opening Under-19 Asia Cup match, in Dubai, on Thursday.

Put in to bat, India scored 282 for 5, courtesy Harnoor's 120 off 130 balls and skipper Yash Dhull's 63 off 68.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar's unbeaten 48 off 23 balls provided the final flourish.

The UAE used as many as nine bowling options at the ICC Academy Ground but it did not help their cause.

The home team's batters came a cropper against the Indian bowling line up, folding up for 128 in 34.3 overs.

Hangargekar took three wickets while Garv Sangwan, Vicky Oswal and Kaushal Tamble took two each.

India next plays arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday.

In the other matches played on Thursday, Pakistan beat Afghanistan by four wickets and Sri Lanka hammered Kuwait by 274 runs.

The tournament is being played ahead of the Under-19 World Cup in the West Indies next month.