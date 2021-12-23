Lara, Steyn join Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2022

Tom Moody returns as head coach

IMAGE: West Indies batting legend Brian Lara was named strategic advisor and batting coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad for the 2022 Indian Premier League season. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Sunrisers Hyderabad have named West Indies batting legend Brian Lara and South African pace great Dale Steyn in their revamped support staff ahead of the Indian Premier League’s 2022 season.

Lara, who usually is in a commentator’s role during the IPL, was named strategic advisor and batting coach.

The franchise made the announcement via social media on Thursday.

Steyn, who played for multiple IPL teams, including Sunrisers, in the past, was appointed pace bowling coach.

He announced his retirement earlier this year.

Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan remains the spin bowling coach.

Tom Moody returns as head coach after fellow-Australian Trevor Bayliss quit following the 2021 season.

Moody was Sunrisers' Director of Cricket last season.

Former India batter Hemang Badani was named fielding coach while Simon Katich, who was head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore, was appointed assistant coach.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained three players, including skipper Kane Wiliamson, uncapped Umran Malik and Abdul Samad, ahead of the mega auction in February.

The team finished last in IPL 2021.