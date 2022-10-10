News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India's game plan ensures comfortable win in 2nd ODI

India's game plan ensures comfortable win in 2nd ODI

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Cicero Silva
October 10, 2022 00:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan and South African skipper Keshav Maharaj at the toss ahead of the 2nd ODI match between India and South Africa, at Ranchi

IMAGE: Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan and stand in South African skipper Keshav Maharaj at the toss at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Stadium, in Ranchi on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

India captain Shikhar Dhawan said the team's plan to take on the South African bowlers in the first ten overs of the run chase clicked, as the hosts notched a comfortable seven-wicket win in the second ODI to level the three-match series in Ranchi on Sunday.

 

India chased down the target of 279 with 25 balls remaining, riding on a brilliant 113 not out off 111 balls from Shreyas Iyer and 93 from Ishan Kishan.

"The ball was coming on nicely but it was keeping low. So we planned to take on the bowlers in the first ten overs," Dhawan said at the post-match presentation.

"Once the dew came into the picture, it was skidding on. So the back-foot shots were easy to execute."

Dhawan said the toss of coins also worked perfectly for the team as South Africa chose to bat first.

"I am glad. Thanks to (stand-in captain) Keshav (Maharaj) that he chose to bat. I must say that Ishan and Shreyas, the way they created that partnership was great to watch," Dhawan said with a laugh.

He also lauded his bowlers for their performance, especially debutant Shahbaz Ahmed who had figures of 1/54 from his 10 overs and got them the breakthrough.

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan and South African skipper Keshav Maharaj at the toss ahead of the 2nd ODI match between India and South Africa, at Ranchi

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer was named Man of the Match for his 113 not out off 111 balls Photograph: ANI Photo

Man of the Match for his 113 not out off 111 balls, Shreyas Iyer said, "I am ecstatic. When I went in to bat, I spoke to Ishan and he was of the mindset to take on the bowlers. So we decided to play the ball on merit and see how it goes.

Asked if there were any changes in his batting approach, Iyer said, "I am not someone who changes according to the bowler. I am someone who changes on instinct. It's not something I try in nets first. I change it, during the match itself."

Stand-in SA captain, Keshav Maharaj said, "I think, we didn't expect the dew to play such a big part, which is why we opted to bat after we won the toss. "But credit to Shreyas and Sanju. We expected it to get slower and lower, but after 20 overs, the pitch got better."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Cicero Silva© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Tri-nation series: NZ bowlers star in win over B'desh
Tri-nation series: NZ bowlers star in win over B'desh
Fulham fizzle out to West Ham 3-1
Fulham fizzle out to West Ham 3-1
PICS: Iyer, Kishan guide India to series-levelling win
PICS: Iyer, Kishan guide India to series-levelling win
ISL: Champs Hyderabad FC held by Mumbai in goal fest
ISL: Champs Hyderabad FC held by Mumbai in goal fest
Fulham fizzle out to West Ham 3-1
Fulham fizzle out to West Ham 3-1
Astana Open win books Djokovic a spot at ATP Finals
Astana Open win books Djokovic a spot at ATP Finals
PICS: Iyer, Kishan guide India to series-levelling win
PICS: Iyer, Kishan guide India to series-levelling win

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

WC warm-up: Hales, Buttler fire England win over Aus

WC warm-up: Hales, Buttler fire England win over Aus

Astana Open win books Djokovic a spot at ATP Finals

Astana Open win books Djokovic a spot at ATP Finals

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances