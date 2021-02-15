News
Twitter hails the King of Chennai!

Twitter hails the King of Chennai!

By Rediff Cricket
February 15, 2021 16:56 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin's ton boosted India's hopes of a series-levelling victory at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium. Photograph: BCCI
 

Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been a vital cog of the Indian team in the longest format, has shifted the game in India's favour with his all-around show at his home stadium in Chennai.

The local hero joined forces with Skipper Virat Kohli and scored a sublime century to extend India's massive lead on Day 3 of the second Test at the Chepauk.

The spinner reached the three figure mark in the final session on Day 3 with a boundary off Moeen Ali. His fifth Test century helped India set England an imposing target of 482.

Taking cognisance of Ashwin's impressive batting show, many former cricketers hailed the all-rounder on social media.

Michael Vaughan: 'Ruthless performance by @ashwinravi99!!! India has so many more skilled players for these conditions. High class .. #INDvENG'

Nasser Hussain: 'Well played Chennai's Super King !! Brilliant 100 from Ravi Ashwin'

Dinesh Karthik: 'As much as I enjoyed Ashwin’s knock, I loved Siraj's beaming smile, fist pumps and celebrations when @ashwinravi99 got to his 100. Here is a man who puts others before self. I hope that character trait is backed as much as much as every other skill set he possesses #absolutegem'

Wasim Jaffer: 'Let me tell you a Kutty story #Ashwin #INDvsENG'

V V S Laxman: 'What a innings @ashwinravi99. Good to see you regaining your confidence in batting since the 2nd innings of the Sydney Test. Your contribution with the bat is as important as with the ball especially on this surface. Keep it up #INDvsENG'

Harsha Bhogle: 'Wonderful from Ashwin. I was beginning to fear that the batsman in him was getting lost. On a difficult track, this century is a gem.'

Prasidh Krishna: 'Take a bow @ashwinravi99. What an innings. Great to have the fans back in the stands and yes, you greeted every single whistle out there.'





Rediff Cricket
Ashwin first to dismiss 200 left-handers in Tests
When cricket caught PM Modi's attention!
England need miracle to save Test on Chennai 'beach'
PICS: India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 3

SEE: Ashwin's classy tribute to Bhajji after record

