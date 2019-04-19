PHOTOS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

April 19, 2019 22:35 IST

Images from Friday's IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, in Kolkata.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli launches into a celebratory run after completing his hundred during Friday's IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders, in Kolkata. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli smashed his first century of the season after Moeen Ali's blistering knock as Royal Challengers Bangalore amassed 213 for four against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League in Kolkata on Friday.

India’s skipper paced his innings brilliantly before getting out to the last ball of the innings for a 58-ball 100, his fifth in the IPL.

RCB scored 91 runs off the last five overs to record their highest total of the season.

IMAGE: Moeen Ali hit six sixes and five fours in his 28-ball 66. Photograph: BCCI

It was Ali who provided the much-needed oxygen to the RCB innings, smashing six sixes and five fours to seize momentum after a slow start.

Kohli and Ali shared 90 runs off 43 balls and there was no looking back after Ali's assault.

IMAGE: Moeen Ali is congratulated by Virat Kohli after his breezy 50. Photograph: BCCI

The match swung in the 16th over when Kuldeep Yadav bled 27 runs with Ali going berserk, smashing the star India spinner for three sixes and two boundaries. The chinaman ended up with figures of 1/59 in four overs.

Kohli, who scored his first 50 off 40 balls, changed gears in the second half of his innings. Such was his domination that he took just 17 balls for his second fifty.

IMAGE: Andre Russell watches anxiously as Robin Uthappa gets under the ball to catch Akshdeep Nath. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli mistimed the ball with a couple of inside-edges to the boundary, while his left-handed opening parter Parthiv Patel (11 off 11) had a hit-and-miss stay before falling to Sunil Narine inside the powerplay.

In the middle of all this, RCB sent in Akshdeep Nath (13 off 15) at number three keeping the in-form Ali in waiting. RCB scored only 42 inside the powerplay, but once Kohli and Ali got going there was nothing the KKR bowlers could do to contain them.