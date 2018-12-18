rediff.com

Trying our best to ensure all IPL games are held in India: BCCI

December 18, 2018 23:11 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings celebrate winning the 11th edition of IPL earlier this year. Photograph: BCCI

Board of Control for Cricket in India's acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Monday said the BCCI is trying its best to ensure all matches of the 12th edition of the IPL next year is held in India.

 

The dates and venues of the IPL are not announced yet as the BCCI is awaiting the schedule of the 2019 general elections which could clash with the T20 league.

"We are trying our best to ensure that not a single game is taken out of India," said Choudhary during the IPL Players' Auction in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Due to the World Cup in England from May 30-July 14, the IPL is likely to run from last week of March to mid-May.

The BCCI had hosted the tournament in South Africa during the 2009 elections before partially hosting it in the UAE during the 2014 elections.

