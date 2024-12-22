News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Travis Head shares adorable photo of newborn son

Travis Head shares adorable photo of newborn son

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 22, 2024 16:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head melted hearts across social media. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Travis Head/Instagram

Australian cricket star Travis Head, a perennial thorn in India's side on the field, gave fans a glimpse of his softer side with a heartwarming Instagram story featuring his newborn son, Harrison.

The photo, captioned “Harrison’s first smile,” melted hearts across social media as fans celebrated the tender moment.

 

Head and his wife, Jessica Davies, welcomed baby Harrison in November, marking a joyous new chapter in their lives.

Travis Head

The Boxing Day Test against India at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting December 26, will mark Head’s return to action. Harrison has already become a source of inspiration for the left-hander, who dedicated his brilliant century in Adelaide on December 7 to his newborn son.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Travis Is A 'Headache' For India
Why Travis Is A 'Headache' For India
Rohit's knee injury not serious, says pacer Akash Deep
Rohit's knee injury not serious, says pacer Akash Deep
'Kohli Writing Final Chapter Of Story'
'Kohli Writing Final Chapter Of Story'
BJP ready to fight Bihar polls with Nitish as CM face
BJP ready to fight Bihar polls with Nitish as CM face
Uddhav, Raj Thackeray seen together at...
Uddhav, Raj Thackeray seen together at...
Delhi cops find 175 suspected illegal Bangladeshis
Delhi cops find 175 suspected illegal Bangladeshis
Yusuf Pathan backs India ahead of Boxing Day Test
Yusuf Pathan backs India ahead of Boxing Day Test

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Who did Travis Head cradle his bat for?
Who did Travis Head cradle his bat for?
Will King Kohli recreate magic of 2014 at MCG?
Will King Kohli recreate magic of 2014 at MCG?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances