Travis Head shares adorable photo of newborn son

Australian cricket star Travis Head, a perennial thorn in India's side on the field, gave fans a glimpse of his softer side with a heartwarming Instagram story featuring his newborn son, Harrison.

The photo, captioned “Harrison’s first smile,” melted hearts across social media as fans celebrated the tender moment.

Head and his wife, Jessica Davies, welcomed baby Harrison in November, marking a joyous new chapter in their lives.

The Boxing Day Test against India at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, starting December 26, will mark Head’s return to action. Harrison has already become a source of inspiration for the left-hander, who dedicated his brilliant century in Adelaide on December 7 to his newborn son.