News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Tougher for bowlers to return after lockdown: Lee

Tougher for bowlers to return after lockdown: Lee

Source: PTI
May 27, 2020 15:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shardul Thakur became the first Indian bowler to resume training last weekend

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur became the first Indian bowler to resume training last weekend. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee reckons that it will be tougher for bowlers to find their rhythm after the lockdown and they will require at least eight weeks to get back match fitness for any format of the game.

The ICC has recommended a minimum preparation period of eight-12 weeks for bowlers returning to Test cricket, six weeks for ODIs and five-six weeks for T20s.

Asked who will find it tougher to find their rhythm after the lockdown -- batsmen or bowlers, Lee responded, "I think it's hard on both batsmen and bowlers."

 

"Probably takes a bit longer for a bowler to try to find that form, because its normally a six to eight-week period where you get up to full pace again," Lee said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.

"Playing one day cricket or Test cricket, a good eight weeks of leading and bowling at full pace to get into that match fitness. So, it will be a bit tougher for the bowlers," added the pacer, who played 76 Tests and 221 ODIs.

On May 21, England's pace duo of Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad were among the first cricketers to return to individual training after the Coronavirus hiatus.

Similarly, in India, pacer Shardul Thakur became the first BCCI contracted player to resume his training last Saturday, after a two months break forced by the lockdown to curb the COVID19 outbreak.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

India bowling unit reminds Bishop of Windies greats

India bowling unit reminds Bishop of Windies greats

Split coaching is the way to go in India: Lehmann

Split coaching is the way to go in India: Lehmann

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use