Kohli, Rahane wish coach Shastri on 58th birthday

May 27, 2020 12:22 IST

'Only few are brave': Kohli tweets birthday greeting.

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli have formed a 'mutual admirers club' over the years. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

As Ravi Shastri celebrates his 58th birthday on Wednesday, skipper Virat Kohli extended his wishes to the current coach of the senior men's team.

"Many seem confident but only a few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi Bhai. God bless," Kohli tweeted.

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also took to Twitter to wish the head coach of the Indian team.

"Wishing you lots of happiness and a very happy birthday, Ravi Bhai. Have a good one and see you soon! @RaviShastriOfc," Rahane tweeted.

Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs for India, scoring 6,938 runs across both the formats while scalping 280 wickets in his international career.

Shastri was also a part of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad.

The highlight of his career came in 1985 when became the Champion of Champions in the World Championship of Cricket in Australia in 1985.

In the same season, he went on to equal West Indian Garry Sobers's record of hitting six sixes in an over in first-class cricket.

During this lockdown period, Shastri has regularly been posting throwback pictures about his cricketing days.

Under Shastri, the Indian men's team registered their first Test series win in Australia.

The Men in Blue also managed to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup and the team is currently at the top of the World Test Championship standings.