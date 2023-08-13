News
BCCI loses blue tick verification on 'X' handle

BCCI loses blue tick verification on 'X' handle

By Rediff Cricket
August 13, 2023 21:10 IST
BCCI's 'X' (Twitter) handle sans the blue tick

IMAGE: BCCI's 'X' (Twitter) handle sans the blue tick. Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) lost its blue tick verification on its ‘X’ (Twitter) account after the cricket governing body in India changed its profile picture to the Indian flag on Sunday.

The BCCI changed its profile picture to the Indian tricolour in support of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

 

The BCCI honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request inviting countrymen to display the Indian flag on their social media profiles ahead of India's 77th Independence Day.

The change in the display picture saw BCCI lose its verification tick. 'X' removes the tick from accounts that alter their profile pics -- the tick is a verification mark that signifies an account is genuine and belongs to the person or organisation that it claims to represent.

Rediff Cricket
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

