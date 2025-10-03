HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Tilak dazzles, Abhishek disappoints vs Australia A

Tilak dazzles, Abhishek disappoints vs Australia A

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 03, 2025 19:44 IST

x

Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma continued his red-hot form with a 122-ball 94 against Australia A in the second List A game, in Kanpur, on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Riding on the high of his match-winning knock in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, Tilak Varma enhanced his credentials as a quality 50-over batter with a gritty 94 in India A's modest total of 246 against Australia A in the second List A game, in Kanpur, on Friday.

The national selectors included flavour of the season Abhishek Sharma and Tilak as they are looking at long term one-day options at opening and middle-order.

While Abhishek was holed out off right-arm medium pacer Jack Edwards' first delivery without troubling the scorers, Tilak stood tall amid ruins with his 122-ball knock with five fours and four sixes.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer also didn't last long, scoring only eight as India A were reduced to 17 for 3 at one stage.

However, Varma and Riyan Parag (58 off 54 balls) added 101 runs for the fourth wicket to stem the rot.

 

The other significant stand was the 34 for the ninth wicket between Tilak and Ravi Bishnoi, followed by 28 for the last wicket between him and Arshdeep Singh.

Tilak was the last man to be dismissed, six short of what would have been a well-deserved ton. For Australia A, Edwards took four wickets.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

1st Test: Rahul, Jurel, Jadeja tons put India on top vs WI
1st Test: Rahul, Jurel, Jadeja tons put India on top vs WI
Abhishek reveals Gill's cheeky prank from U-16 days
Abhishek reveals Gill's cheeky prank from U-16 days
Rahul cracks the code to end his home hundred drought
Rahul cracks the code to end his home hundred drought
England crush SA to kick off World Cup campaign
England crush SA to kick off World Cup campaign
Jurel joins elite club, Jadeja nears Dhoni's mark
Jurel joins elite club, Jadeja nears Dhoni's mark

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Sweets to Salads: 9 Recipes That Are All About Figs

webstory image 2

Upcoming Smartphones In October 2025

webstory image 3

7 Countries With The Highest Social Media Screen Time

VIDEOS

Pak F-16, J-17 Fighter Jets Destroyed in Op Sindoor: Air Force Chief1:49

Pak F-16, J-17 Fighter Jets Destroyed in Op Sindoor: Air...

Keerthy Suresh Turns Heads with Her Glamorous Airport Look!1:17

Keerthy Suresh Turns Heads with Her Glamorous Airport Look!

'She was asked for nude pics': Akshay Kumar reveals3:50

'She was asked for nude pics': Akshay Kumar reveals

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO