Remembering Shastri's dream run at 1985 World Championship

May 27, 2020 13:15 IST

IMAGE: Ravi Shastri's performance was the guiding force behind India's winning run in the tournament and as a result of this performance, India was named 'Team of the Century' by Wisden. Photograph: Adrian Murrell/ALLSPORT/Getty Images

As Ravi Shastri celebrates his 58th birthday today, here's a look at one of the most defining moments of his international career.

The all-rounder scored 6,938 runs across both Tests and ODIs and scalped 280 wickets in his international career, but his dream run came during the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship.

In the entire tournament, the all-rounder managed to score 182 runs and take eight wickets.

His performance was the guiding force behind India's winning run in the tournament and as a result of this performance, India was named 'Team of the Century' by Wisden.

In the finals of the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship, India clashed with Pakistan in the final.

The Javed Miandad-led Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first, but the side was restricted to just 176/9.

Shastri scalped one wicket as he dismissed Tahir Naqqash.

However, the all-rounder was at his best when he came out to bat. The right-handed batsman’s knock of 63 runs was studded with three fours.

He brought a sense of calm to the Indian innings and remained unbeaten to guide the side to an eight-wicket victory in the final.