Thorpe hospitalised after falling "seriously ill"

Thorpe hospitalised after falling "seriously ill"

Last updated on: May 10, 2022 18:17 IST
Graham Thorpe was previously England's batting coach but stepped down in February following their 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia

IMAGE: Graham Thorpe was previously England's batting coach but stepped down in February following their 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former England batsman and coach Graham Thorpe has fallen "seriously ill" and has been admitted to a hospital to receive treatment, the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) said on Tuesday.

 

Thorpe, who played 100 Tests for England between 1993-2005, had taken up coaching since retirement and was named head coach of the Afghanistan senior men's team in March.

"Graham Thorpe has recently fallen seriously ill and is currently in hospital receiving treatment," the PCA said in a statement on the behalf of Thorpe's family.

"His prognosis is unclear at this stage and we ask for privacy for him and his family at this time."

He was previously England's batting coach but stepped down in February following their 4-0 Ashes defeat by Australia.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
