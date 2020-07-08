This year's Asia Cup cancelled, says Ganguly

Source:

July 08, 2020 20:00 IST

IMAGE: India emerged winners in the last edition of the Asia Cup held in the United Arab Emirates in 2018. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in September.

"Asia Cup cancel ho chuka hai, joh September me tha (The Asia Cup scheduled to be held in September has been cancelled)," Ganguly told Sports Tak in an Instagram live session.



There was no definitive word on the host country of the tournament.



With T20 World Cup in October-November also unlikely to go ahead in Australia due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Asia Cup's cancellation allows the BCCI to have a full-fledged IPL in the same window.

