'Happy birthday to undisputed Dada of Indian cricket'

July 08, 2020 17:03 IST

'The man who revolutionalized Indian cricket.'

IMAGE: Sourav Ganguly celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara during the 2007 World Cup match in Trinidad. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

India's current and former cricketers took to social media to wish one of India's greatest captains and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who celebrated his 48th birthday on Wednesday.

Yuvraj Singh, who made his debut in international cricket under Ganguly, hailed his leadership skills.



"Happy Birthday to the undisputed Dada of Indian Cricket You have always led from the front, showing us what it means to be a true leader. I have learnt a lot from you & hope to become to others what you are to me. You are our eternal captain @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada," Yuvraj said on Twitter.



Yuvraj said it was a great journey for him in international cricket under Ganguly's leadership.



"This message is for our dear and eternal captain, Sourav Ganguly. Dada, it's your birthday. It's been a great journey under you. You were my biggest support. All of us youngsters needed the support in the start," said Yuvraj in the video posted on Twitter.



"Thank you for that. I remember when you gave me the BCCI acknowledgment trophy for playing 300 ODIs in Edgbaston, I told you that day that without your support, this wouldn't have been possible. When you got familiar with me, Viru (Virender Sehwag), Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh), Zak (Zaheer Khan), (Ashish) Nehra, we played a lot of pranks on you," he added.

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh with Sourav Ganguly after winning the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final against South Africa in Colombo, on September 25, 2002. Photograph: Clive Mason/Getty Images

The left-hander recalled how he and Harbhajan once planned a prank on Ganguly during an away series against Pakistan.



"We were playing against Pakistan once. A day before was April Fool's day. We made a fake Times of India newspaper - it was Bhajji's (Harbhajan Singh) idea. We wrote fake quotes and credited you. I remember you said that you would resign if you had said something like this," he said.



"Rahul (Dravid) patted your shoulders, and said Happy Fool's day. But you already had a fair idea on who could've pulled this prank, so you ran straight towards me and Bhajji!" recalled Yuvraj.



Yuvraj also fondly remembered the famous Ganguly India shirt removing incident at Lord's after winning the NatWest series final against England in 2002.



"In 2002, you removed the t-shirt in Lord's balcony. I haven't seen any cricketer flaunt a body like that. Thank god you haven't removed a t-shirt since! I remember, even Ashu (Ashish Nehra) was trying to remove his t-shirt, but Rahul asked him not to. So, great sense knocked by seniors to juniors," said Yuvraj.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Virat Kohli/Twitter



Ganguly is regarded as one of India's greatest captains, having led India in 195 matches across all formats, winning 97 matches out of those.



"Happy birthday dada. God bless you Smiling face with halo @SGanguly99," said India captain Virat Kohli on Twitter.



Suesh Raina also wished Ganguly on his birthday, calling him 'the man who revolutionalized Indian cricket'.



"Happy Birthday DadaBlue @SGanguly99. The man who revolutionalized Indian cricket. Your contribution to cricket both as a player, and a captain will be admired by the generations to come! Have a fabulous year ahead," Raina tweeted.



Batting great Sachin Tendulkar also wished his former teammate and good friend Ganguly on his special day.



"Happy birthday Dadi! Hope our off-field partnership keeps going strong like our on-field ones. Wish you a blessed year ahead," he said.



"Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99. May you taste ever more success and receive more and more love. Have a great day and year ahead #HappyBirthdayDada," said former India batsman VVS Laxman.



"Happy birthday dada @SGanguly99 wish you the best going forward.." said Harbhajan Singh.