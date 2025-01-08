'This is our year': SA confident of WTC triumph over Aus

IMAGE: The Proteas will face Australia in the final of the World Test Championship in June at the Lord's. Photograph: Cricket South Africa/X

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj believes his team deserves to lift the World Test Championship trophy after their consistent performances throughout the cycle.

Maharaj rated the consistency of his side in Test cricket “phenomenal” and said they deserve to “raise a prestigious title.”

The Proteas will face Australia in the final of the World Test Championship in June at the Lord's.

South Africa advanced to the title clash of the 2023-25 cycle with a 2-0 win over Pakistan at home, while India's string of losses against New Zealand at home and against Australia ended their hopes of a third consecutive WTC final appearance.

“If you look at our Test unit, not many people would have afforded us the opportunity of making the final, but we've been phenomenal from a consistency point of view, from a cricket perspective,” Maharaj told PTI.

“The togetherness on the field and the camaraderie and spirit (that) you see within the dressing room propelled us to get there."

“Hopefully, this is our year and we go one better than we've done previously and raise a very prestigious title in the Test format,” he said.

Maharaj, however, conceded that defending champions Australia are a formidable opponent.

“It's the hardest format of the game. It's most challenging physically, mentally and emotionally. As a unit, the (kind of) cricket (that) we have played, we deserve to go and raise a trophy."

“But we are against formidable opponents, hopefully, we will come up on the right side of things,” he said.