'This Could Be Virat Kohli's Year'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli remains one of the most iconic IPL players without a title. Photograph: BCCI

As the Indian Premier League 2025 resumes after a week-long suspension due to military tensions between India and Pakistan, all eyes are on Royal Challengers Bengaluru — and more specifically, on Virat Kohli’s long-awaited quest for an IPL title.

RCB will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-pressure clash on Saturday. For KKR, it’s a do-or-die battle — a loss or a washout would officially knock them out of playoff contention.

For Bengaluru, who have lost just three of their 11 matches so far, a win would secure a playoff berth. However, a looming rain threat could force both sides to share points, which would benefit RCB but eliminate KKR.

Amid the buzz, former India cricketer Suresh Raina has thrown his weight behind RCB, saying this could finally be the season they break their title drought — and that Virat Kohli might lift the trophy after 18 years of waiting.

“There are strong chances because Royal Challengers Bengaluru is playing in a different league this year,” Raina said on Star Sports. “They’ve defended scores like 150 and 136 at Chinnaswamy — their bowling unit has really stepped up.”

He also praised the team’s captaincy transition and winning mentality.

“The new captain has beaten Chennai Super Kings twice — once in Chennai and again at home. That speaks volumes. The dressing room is positive, and these are signs of a team that can go all the way.”

Kohli, who came heartbreakingly close in 2016 only to lose the final to Sunrisers Hyderabad, remains one of the most iconic IPL players without a title. Raina believes that could finally change.

“Sure, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings are doing well, but this might finally be Virat’s year to lift the trophy,” he added.

As normalcy returns and the IPL kicks back into gear, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Will Kohli’s long wait end in triumph?

Saturday’s clash could be the next big step in answering those questions.