Op Sindoor: When IPL was thrown into uncertainty

It was an evening filled with confusion, chaos, and uncertainty for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as their IPL match in Dharamsala was abruptly called off, said Mo Bobat, the team’s Director of Cricket, on Friday.

Speaking to RCB Bold Diaries, Bobat revealed that the team hadn't expected the India-Pakistan military conflict to de-escalate so quickly.

The unsettling evening unfolded on May 8, while the RCB squad was returning to their hotel by team bus after a practice session. On their phones, players were watching the ongoing match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals when they noticed something strange: the floodlights at the Dharamsala stadium had gone out, and players were leaving the field in darkness.

“We weren’t sure what was going on,” Bobat recalled.

“It was only when we got back to the hotel that we got a clearer picture of the situation.”

RCB were set to play the Lucknow Super Giants the next day, May 9, the same day the IPL was officially suspended for a week due to rising military tensions.

“Yes, it was quite chaotic,” Bobat admitted. “We tried to stay calm, gather as much information from the BCCI as possible, and communicate it clearly to the team.”

According to Bobat, the team only learned the tournament was being suspended the following morning. “There were a lot of rumours that night, a lot of chatter,” he said. “Initially, we assumed the tournament would be called off for a longer period. You don’t expect a conflict like that to resolve itself so quickly.”

Given the uncertainty, the RCB management prioritised player safety and wellbeing.

“We were keen to send the players home. It was a good opportunity for a break,” Bobat said.

“It was relatively simple for the Indian players, but with the overseas players, Andy (Flower) and I sat them down and asked for their preferences.”

Most foreign players opted to return home, citing the unpredictable situation.

“They were very committed to the team, but understandably wanted to be with their families. They all assured us they'd return if needed.”

However, reassembling the squad once the IPL resumed proved to be more complex than sending them home. It involved detailed coordination with cricket boards and providing security assurances.

“We found out on Monday evening that the tournament was back on,” Bobat said. “That night, we scrambled to gather all the necessary security details because we needed to share them with the players immediately.”

RCB then moved quickly to recall their Indian players and began coordinating with overseas boards, including the ECB, Cricket Australia, Cricket South Africa, and the West Indies Cricket Board.

“I set up video calls with all our overseas players,” Bobat explained. “We walked them through the security plans, the revised schedule, and explained how RCB would support them. It was crucial for them to feel safe and comfortable about returning.”