HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » PIX: India lose steam, stumble to 167 in 4th T20I

PIX: India lose steam, stumble to 167 in 4th T20I

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 06, 2025 16:29 IST

x

IMAGES from the fourth T20I between Australia and India played in Carrara, Gold Coast on Thursday

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill top-scored with 46 off 39 balls. Photograph: BCCI

India never got the momentum they needed after a wicketless powerplay to end with an underwhelming 167 for eight in the fourth T20 International in Carrara, Gold Coast on Thursday.

 

Abhishek Sharma (28 off 21) and Shubman Gill (46 off 39) put on 56 for the opening wicket before India lost their way.

Promoted to number three to counter Adam Zampa, Shivam Dube (22 off 18) could not make a big impact while skipper Suryakumar Yadav (20 off 10) departed after hitting a couple of sixes.

Pacer Nathan Ellis (3/21 in 4 overs) was the pick of the Australian bowlers, using his wide range of variations effectively. Zampa leaked 45 runs in his four overs but more importantly he got three wickets including the dangerous Abhishek.

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill put on 56 for the opening wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek stepped out to Zampa in the second ball of his opening spell and dispatched it down the ground for a maximum. The southpaw tried to hit another one out of the park two balls later but was caught at long on.

Abhishek could have been out off the game's second ball off left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis but Xavier Bartlett grassed the early opportunity.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav departed after hitting a couple of sixes. Photograph: BCCI

Abhishek's friend and opening partner Gill, who is yet to make an impact in the series, had to work hard for his runs. He released some pressure with a massive hit off Marcus Stonis in the cow corner region before falling to a back of the hand slower one from Ellis.

Axar Patel

IMAGE: Axar Patel got the much needed boundaries towards the end. Photograph: BCCI

The wickets kept falling thereafter, robbing the innings of any flow. Axar Patel (21 not out off 11) got the much needed boundaries towards the end to push the total past 160.

India lost four wickets for 42 runs in the last five overs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Raina, Dhawan in trouble as ED seizes assets
Raina, Dhawan in trouble as ED seizes assets
No Force Is More Powerful Than A Woman Determined...
No Force Is More Powerful Than A Woman Determined...
'Those who taunted me and my family are now...'
'Those who taunted me and my family are now...'
Sindhu Unwinds With Poolside Escape
Sindhu Unwinds With Poolside Escape
'I've parked my past...this win belongs to India'
'I've parked my past...this win belongs to India'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of India's First Women Ambassadors

webstory image 2

Chicken Harissa Broth: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

India's Startup Stars 2025: Zepto Rules

VIDEOS

Naya Bihar Banaiye Tejashwi Yadav casts vote urges voters to vote for change2:59

Naya Bihar Banaiye Tejashwi Yadav casts vote urges voters...

Unemployment will be eradicated in Bihar this time Rohini Acharya on Bihar Election0:54

Unemployment will be eradicated in Bihar this time Rohini...

Dense layer of smog seen in Dhaula Kuan area of Delhi as the air quality remains deteriorated1:13

Dense layer of smog seen in Dhaula Kuan area of Delhi as...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO