'This boy is hungry': Jaiswal set to dominate Champions Trophy

Suresh Raina has given his seal of approval to the selection of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, highlighting the young opener's hunger and preparedness.

Despite lacking ODI experience, Raina believes Jaiswal is 'very hungry for runs' and has 'come prepared' for the challenge.

Jaiswal, who has impressed in T20Is and Tests, has earned a spot alongside Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma in the Champions Trophy squad.

"I think that boy is very hungry for runs. I mean, whenever we see his story, I think he has come to that level very eagerly. Hats off to the selectors, especially Rohit Sharma. Without playing the ODI, you are taking that boy to the Champions Trophy. You know that he does a lot of hard work, dedication is very good," Raina said.

The former left-hander highlighted Jaiswal's "different attitude in his eyes," emphasising his dedication and passion for the game.

"It seems that this boy has come prepared. This is the beauty of Indian cricket. If you work hard and you have the passion to represent the country, then there will be some power that will tell you to go and represent the country. Rohit has done this with Yashasvi," he added.

Jaiswal has been a prolific run-scorer across formats. In 2024, he amassed 293 runs in eight T20Is for India. His overall record boasts 1,771 runs in 23 matches across all formats, including three centuries and 11 fifties. He has also been a consistent performer in domestic cricket, with impressive numbers in List-A matches.

The ninth edition of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy will be held in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9. The tournament will feature 15 50-over matches across both nations.