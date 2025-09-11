'There should be no cricket & trade with Pakistan'

'Everyone has their own way of thinking and understanding, but I feel till the time relations between the two countries do not improve, cricket and business should not be there as well.'

IMAGE: In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, India and Pakistan are pooled in Group A with the UAE and Oman . Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday said relations between India and Pakistan must improve before the two nations face off against each other on the cricket field.

Traditional rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash in Dubai for the first time since 'Operation Sindoor', which was launched by India after 26 tourists were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam earlier this year.

"India-Pakistan match always comes in the limelight, but after the 'Operation Sindoor' everyone said there should be no cricket and no business," Harbhajan told the media during a Society magazine event in Mumbai.

"We were playing the (World Championship of) Legends, we did not play that match (against Pakistan)," he said.

In the wake of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian government formulated a policy under which the country would not have any bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan but compete against their neighbours in multilateral events.

Harbhajan said while he individually does not support cricket and trade with Pakistan, he respects the Indian government's stance on the matter.

"Everyone has their own way of thinking and understanding, but I feel till the time relations between the two countries do not improve, cricket and business should not be there as well.

"But then, that is my thought. If the government says the match can happen, it should happen, but the relations between the two countries should be better," he added.

Harbhajan heaped praise on the Indian cricket team for quickly recovering from the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the shortest format.

"If there is any team which can beat the Indian team, it is the Indian team itself -- it is such a strong team. Our cricket is at a different level, the way we have made our name... even if Virat (Kohli) and Rohit (Sharma) are gone, the team is completely ready," he said.

"Playing in Dubai is like playing at home and home turf. The role of the spinners will be huge and I hope the team brings the cup back," Harbhajan added.

Harbhajan also made an appeal to extend support to flood-affected Punjab.

"Punjabi people have this spirit and trait of standing up for whoever is in trouble, not just their own people. Today, Punjab is facing this disaster, a lot of people have been affected, a lot of farms have been affected. I would have been nothing if not for Punjab. Your support is important, it can be of any kind," he added.