There is no guarantee that I will get picked up for IPL: Rachin

'I am still the same. I am Rachin. I enjoy the time with my teammates and family. Hopefully, nothing really changes that. I get a little bit more attention from people. They ask for photos and signatures. I have more presence online, or whatever it is. I think it is bound to happen when you have a few good games.'

IMAGE: fourth-highest run-maker in the World Cup. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

New Zealand's rising all-rounder Rachin Ravindra said that he picked up cricket naturally because of his father's love for it.

Ravindra emerged as one of the biggest stars of the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, ending as the fourth-highest run-getter with 578 runs in 10 matches at an average of 106.44, with three centuries and two fifties.

In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Rachin said that his dad used to play club cricket and recalled practicing with his parents using a plastic ball.

"I think so (if he picked cricket because of his father). Dad played club cricket, he watched a lot of cricket, played it on PlayStation as well. It was always on around the house all the time. Naturally, I picked it up. Mum and Dad would always throw me plastic balls. I always wanted to bat or bowl. It culminated to where I am today. They never forced me to play cricket at all. It happened naturally. I really enjoyed playing cricket with my mates. I enjoyed going to the nets every day, hitting and bowling balls. I guess that's how it happened," said Rachin.

Rachin recalled that spin-bowling all-rounder Daniel Vettori was his hero growing up.

"I tried to model my action around him. He was an unbelievable bowler. The amount of drop he got, his consistency. I definitely love watching him bowl," said Rachin.

On ending up as the fourth-highest run-maker in the World Cup, Rachin said that he is grateful for getting called up to play at the World Cup.

"Honestly though, it is not the complete reason why I play cricket. It is nice but not necessary that I play for personal accolades. You play to push the team forward. Whatever results come as part of the process and journey is a bonus," added the all-rounder.

Rachin said that his life has not really changed post-World Cup.

"I am still the same. I am Rachin. I enjoy the time with my teammates and family. Hopefully, nothing really changes that. I get a little bit more attention from people. They ask for photos and signatures. I have more presence online, or whatever it is. I think it is bound to happen when you have a few good games," he added.

Rachin said that he got to catch up with both sides of his family during his visit to India for the World Cup.

"I got to catch up with both sides of my family. My grandparents on my mom's side, my uncle and aunty. It was nice to connect with them after a little while. It was a little feeling of home in a different country. I get to see them when I do go to India," said the all-rounder.

On the possibility of getting an Indian Premier League (IPL) deal in the 2023 auction, Rachin said that "life and cricket have no guarantees" and his current focus is the series against Bangladesh.

"Whether it is noise or what is being reported, I think what is important, what matters right now is what series you have in front of you. There's so much time to the IPL. There is no guarantee that I will get picked up [in the auction]. There are no guarantees in life and cricket. I am just focused on what's in front of me: the Bangladesh Test series. You stay in the present, you savour those moments. Every moment I get to play for New Zealand, I am very, very grateful," concluded Rachin.