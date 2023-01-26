News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jadeja 'ready for Australia' after seven-wicket haul against TN

Jadeja 'ready for Australia' after seven-wicket haul against TN

Source: PTI
January 26, 2023 21:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ravindra Jadeja said his fitness is about a bit of confidence

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, who is leading Saurashtra in place of the rested Jaydev Unadkat in the final Ranji Trophy league fixture, had figures of 7/53 in 17.1 overs in the second innings. Photograph: Ravindra Jadeja/Twitter

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on a comeback trail following a knee injury and a long layoff, said on Thursday that he is ready for series against Australia after picking up seven wickets for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy game in Chennai.

"Yes, yes, yes...," the left-handed all-rounder said in response to a question if he was ready for touring side led by Pat Cummins after the third day's play of the Ranji Trophy fixture at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

 

Jadeja's haul helped Saurashtra bowl out TN for 133 in the second innings and the visitors require 262 runs for an outright victory on Friday.

Jadeja last played for India in the Asia Cup in August last year.

India take on Australia in the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series beginning at Nagpur on February 9.

Jadeja, who is leading Saurashtra in place of the rested Jaydev Unadkat in the final Ranji Trophy league fixture, had figures of 7/53 in 17.1 overs in the second innings.

Jadeja said it was good to pick up a five-wicket haul and that he was "feeling very good" playing after such a long time.

"Feeling very good, playing a game after a long time. Hopefully I am good to go now. It was tough on the first day but as the game progressed, I was feeling good," Jadeja said.

Asked about bowling 12 overs at a stretch in the second spell, he said, "I (am) used to bowling long spells. Nothing new for me. I was enjoying...ball was turning..."

He further said, "The pitch was assisting me. When we were batting, the odd ball was spinning, the odd ball was keeping low, so I was keen to bowl a long spell. Luckily I got wickets."

To a question if he felt he was there in terms of fitness, Jadeja said, "Yes, I am almost there...it is just a matter of little bit of confidence. Luckily I bowled enough overs in the match, like almost 37 overs in the game (41 -- 24 in the first innings and 17.1 in the second)."

Asked if he felt any discomfort, Jadeja said, "no discomfort... not really."

"When you get seven wickets, obviously you feel confident. When you take a five-for in a first-class game it is always good," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet the ICC Men's Cricketer of The Year!
Meet the ICC Men's Cricketer of The Year!
De Villiers on impact of packed schedules
De Villiers on impact of packed schedules
Archer ready to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form
Archer ready to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form
Made-in-India weapons dominate 74th R-Day parade
Made-in-India weapons dominate 74th R-Day parade
Injured Gaikwad out of New Zealand T20Is
Injured Gaikwad out of New Zealand T20Is
Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine launched
Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccine launched
Shubman gets Hardik's vote of confidence
Shubman gets Hardik's vote of confidence

New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Shubman gets Hardik's vote of confidence

Shubman gets Hardik's vote of confidence

Injured Gaikwad out of New Zealand T20Is

Injured Gaikwad out of New Zealand T20Is

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances