Jadeja 'ready for Australia' after seven-wicket haul against TN

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja, who is leading Saurashtra in place of the rested Jaydev Unadkat in the final Ranji Trophy league fixture, had figures of 7/53 in 17.1 overs in the second innings. Photograph: Ravindra Jadeja/Twitter

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on a comeback trail following a knee injury and a long layoff, said on Thursday that he is ready for series against Australia after picking up seven wickets for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy game in Chennai.

"Yes, yes, yes...," the left-handed all-rounder said in response to a question if he was ready for touring side led by Pat Cummins after the third day's play of the Ranji Trophy fixture at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

Jadeja's haul helped Saurashtra bowl out TN for 133 in the second innings and the visitors require 262 runs for an outright victory on Friday.

Jadeja last played for India in the Asia Cup in August last year.

India take on Australia in the four-Test Border-Gavaskar series beginning at Nagpur on February 9.

Jadeja, who is leading Saurashtra in place of the rested Jaydev Unadkat in the final Ranji Trophy league fixture, had figures of 7/53 in 17.1 overs in the second innings.

Jadeja said it was good to pick up a five-wicket haul and that he was "feeling very good" playing after such a long time.

"Feeling very good, playing a game after a long time. Hopefully I am good to go now. It was tough on the first day but as the game progressed, I was feeling good," Jadeja said.

Asked about bowling 12 overs at a stretch in the second spell, he said, "I (am) used to bowling long spells. Nothing new for me. I was enjoying...ball was turning..."

He further said, "The pitch was assisting me. When we were batting, the odd ball was spinning, the odd ball was keeping low, so I was keen to bowl a long spell. Luckily I got wickets."

To a question if he felt he was there in terms of fitness, Jadeja said, "Yes, I am almost there...it is just a matter of little bit of confidence. Luckily I bowled enough overs in the match, like almost 37 overs in the game (41 -- 24 in the first innings and 17.1 in the second)."

Asked if he felt any discomfort, Jadeja said, "no discomfort... not really."

"When you get seven wickets, obviously you feel confident. When you take a five-for in a first-class game it is always good," he added.