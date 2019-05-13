PIX: IPL champs Mumbai Indians celebrate in style

May 13, 2019 00:50 IST

Mumbai Indians put on a brilliant bowling display to win the Indian Premier League title for the 4th time after edging Chennai Super Kings by 1 run in Hyderabad on Sunday.

And the joy of the team knew no bounds as they wore wide grins and celebrated in style.

Here are some of those precious moments...

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians players celebrate with the trophy. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma gets in a playful mood with his daughter Samaira. Photograph: BCCI

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani celebrates with team 'Icon' Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: BCCI