rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: IPL champs Mumbai Indians celebrate in style

PIX: IPL champs Mumbai Indians celebrate in style

May 13, 2019 00:50 IST

Mumbai Indians put on a brilliant bowling display to win the Indian Premier League title for the 4th time after edging Chennai Super Kings by 1 run in Hyderabad on Sunday.

And the joy of the team knew no bounds as they wore wide grins and celebrated in style.

Here are some of those precious moments...

Mumbai Indians players celebrate with the trophy

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians players celebrate with the trophy. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma gets in a playful mood with his daughter Samaira

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma gets in a playful mood with his daughter Samaira. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani celebrates with team 'Icon' Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani celebrates with team 'Icon' Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: BCCI

Nita Ambani celebrates with Lasith Malinga and the team

IMAGE: High-fives all around as Nita Ambani celebrates with Lasith Malinga and Kieron Pollard. Photograph: BCCI
Rediff Sports Desk
Tags: Mumbai Indians, IMAGE, BCCI, Nita Ambani, IPL
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use