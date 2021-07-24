News
'The Hundred': Jemimah's unbeaten 92 wins it for Superchargers

Source: PTI
July 24, 2021 22:49 IST
Northern Superchargers batter Jemimah Rodrigues hits out during 'The Hundred' match against Welsh Fire, at Emerald Headingley stadium, in Leeds, England, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Northern Superchargers batter Jemimah Rodrigues hits out during 'The Hundred' match against Welsh Fire, at Emerald Headingley stadium, in Leeds, England, on Saturday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Star India batter Jemimah Rodrigues roared back to form with a superb unbeaten 92 off 43 balls to power Northern Superchargers to a six-wicket victory over Welsh Fire in the fourth match of 'The Hundred', in Leeds, on Saturday.

 

Rodrigues hit an astounding 17 boundaries and a six as the Superchargers chased down a target of 131 in 85 balls after 'Fire' posted 131 for 8 off 100 balls at the Headingley.

The innings gains more significance as Superchargers were reduced to 19 for 4 after 18 balls, but Rodrigues's swift counter-attack changed the course of the match in a flash.

Jemimah Rodrigues

IMAGE: Jemimah Rodrigues steps out to send one to the boundary. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rodrigues had a lean patch through the home series against South Africa and the recently-concluded limited-overs matches in England as she was dropped from the playing eleven during both series.

On the day, she showed her attacking instincts with some delectable strokes all-round the wicket as West Indies off-spinner Hayley Matthews was taken for 29 off 15 deliveries, including six boundaries.

She did not spare any of the bowlers as 17 of the 21 fours that Superchargers hit came off her blade. Fittingly, she was named 'Player of the Match'.

Brief scores:

Welsh Fire: 131/8 off 100 balls (Hayley Matthews 30 off 20 balls, LInsey Smith 3/14) lost to Northern Superchargers 131/4 off 85 balls (Jemimah Rodrigues 92 not out off 43 balls).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
