I also get affected by failures: Kohli

'I hate losing. I don't want to walk out and say I could have done this. When I step out on the field, it's a privilege.'
He hasn't seen too much of it but India captain and batting mainstay Virat Kohli says he is not immune to being affected by failure, the most recent instance being India's semi-final exit from the ODI World Cup in July.
The swashbuckling batsman said the loss to New Zealand lost by 18 runs was hard to deal with.
"Do I get affected by failures? Yes, I do. Everyone does. At the end of the day, I know my team would need me. I had the feeling so strong in my heart that I am going to come not out and make India go through that tough phase (in the semi-final)," Kohli told India Today.
"But then again, maybe that was I my ego talking because how can you predict something like that? You can only have a strong feeling or maybe it was a strong desire to do something like that," he said.
Talking about his desire to leave behind a legacy, Kohli, who has so far scored 11,520 and 7,202 runs in ODIs and Tests respectively, said: "I hate losing. I don't want to walk out and say I could have done this. When I step out on the field, it's a privilege.
"When I walk out, I want to have zero energy. We want to leave behind a legacy that future cricketers will say we want to play like that."
Kohli and his men recently notched up their 12th successive Test series win, beating Bangladesh 2-0 in a two-match rubber earlier this month.
The team is currently gearing up for the limited-overs series against the West Indies starting December 6.