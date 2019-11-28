Kohli's movie date with this 'hottie'

November 28, 2019 13:04 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Having got a well-deserved break after the Bangladesh Test series, India cricket captain Virat Kohli is making the most of it along with his wife Anushka.

The duo went out on a movie date on Wednesday night.



"About last night. At the movies with this hottie @anushkasharma," Kohli posted on Instagram.



Fondly referred to as 'Virushka', the couple tied the knot in 2017 and since then, their bond has only grown stronger.



Anushka had on Monday gone to receive Kohli at the airport as she welcomed him with a hug after he returned to Mumbai following the 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh.